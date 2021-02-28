Sunday's high of 60 tempts Metro Detroiters outdoors, but warmth won't last

Metro Detroit on Sunday basked in the warmer temperatures, but weather officials say that won't last long — it's still winter.

While the high of 60 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport was a respite from the cold-gripping tempertures of the past several weeks, it was 4 degrees lower than the record 64 recorded in 2016.

Normal temperature for this time of the year on the last day of February is 39 degrees.

"It's not out of the ordinary. We've had temperatures this warm before," said Trent Frey with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "Today was just kind of a matter of how quickly were those clouds going to clear out and how quickly was the warm front ... going to move north."

Frey said a strong cold front will emerge late Sunday and Monday afternoon, with Monday's highs falling into the mid-30s and Tuesday's in the upper 30s. Wednesday will warm up to the upper 40s and then back to the 30s for the rest of the week, he said.

"We're kind of in this transition zone where we'll get these little shots of warm air that come in from the South, and then get swept right away by another low pressure system that comes through," he said.

While temperatures going into March likely won't go back to the bitter-cold lows we've seen, winter is still here.

"We could get a good shot of arctic air but we're not expecting any kind of arctic outbursts like we had a couple weeks ago where we're touching the single digits," he said. "The likelihood for any of that is diminishing with each day."