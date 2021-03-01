Elmira man accused of paying cousin for pot with $400 in counterfeit bills

An Elmira man is accused of buying $400 worth of marijuana from his cousin with counterfeit money, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Officials said a woman came to the state police post in Gaylord on Sunday to report she had been given the fake cash. She told troopers he sold $400 in marijuana to her cousin and he paid her with the funny money.

After the sale, she went home and began to suspect the cash was counterfeit, she told them. She said she took the bills to the place where she works to use the business' pen for detecting counterfeit money. The pen confirmed her suspicions and she took the money to the state police post.

Officials said troopers went to the suspect's home in Elmira where they spoke with a 20-year-old man. During an interview, the suspect turned over additional counterfeit bills.

Troopers recovered $1,100 in counterfeit bills and have submitted a report to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

