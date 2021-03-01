Michigan to get Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine this week

Michigan is expecting to receive 82,700 doses of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson this week, the state health department says.

The shipment is expected to arrive Wednesday and will be shipped to local health departments and hospitals, said Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. regulators approved a third coronavirus vaccine Sunday, giving the country another tool at a critical time in the pandemic.

The vaccine is easy to use, ship and store, and it did not cause any serious side effects during clinical trials, according to the Washington Post. The nation's leading medical experts cheered its authorization and urged people to take whichever coronavirus vaccine is available to them.

"You now have three highly efficacious vaccines, for sure, there's no doubt about that," Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases doctor, said the day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "I think people need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible."

Shots can be stored at refrigerator temperature for months, as opposed to its counterparts Pfizer and Moderna, which need to be stored ultracold or frozen.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not use mRNA; rather, it's what's known as an adenovirus vector vaccine.

It uses the more established approach of employing a harmless cold virus to deliver a gene that carries the blueprint for the spiky protein found on the surface of the coronavirus. The virus infects cells, which then follow the genetic instructions to construct a replica of the coronavirus spike. The immune system uses these replicas to recognize — and respond to — the real thing.

The state has administered 2.1 million of 2.6 million vaccines distributed by the federal government. As of Thursday, the state estimates that 16.7% of Michigan residents have received their first dose and 9.5% are fully vaccinated.

