Police: Northern Michigan man used Snapchat to lure sexual assault victims

An 18-year-old Traverse City man faces three felony sexual assault charges after a six-month investigation into multiple alleged assaults of young females, police said.

Michigan State Police began the investigation into Andrew Simmons in August, after a woman and her daughter, a minor, told police she had been assaulted by the man.

Police would find "several other witnesses and young females in the area" to attest to the allegations, and pursued a warrant for his social media records via Snapchat. Police alleged Simmons communicated with the women via the app which allows chatting and features images and videos that disappear in 24 hours.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office authorized three charges against Simmons: one count of third-degree criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

When authorities notified Simmons of the warrant, he turned himself in at the Grand Traverse County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

At his arraignment, Simmons was given a bond of $10,000/10%, meaning only $1,000 cash needs to be paid to secure his release as his case proceeds through court.

Simmons is due back in court on March 9.