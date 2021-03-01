Richmond man, 35, shot in neck while allegedly trying to break into Port Huron home

A Richmond man was shot in the neck and wounded while allegedly trying to break into a Port Huron woman's home Sunday, police said.

The 35-year-old man is in stable condition at a Macomb County hospital, they said.

Port Huron police were called at about 5 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Huron Avenue to respond to reports that a disorderly man was in the street and yelling for help.

Minutes later, a woman called police to tell them she had shot someone who had tried to break into her home, they said. She also said she and a small child were alone in the home.

Officers arrived and found the man at the corner of Huron Avenue and Beers Street with a gunshot wound on his neck. Police rendered first aid until medics arrived and took him to a nearby hospital. The man was later transferred to a hospital in Macomb County.

Police interviewed the woman and released her. She told investigators she did not know the man and did not know why he tried to enter her home.

Officials said the investigation is on-going and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Port Huron Police at (810) 987-6688 or email tips at the department's web site.

