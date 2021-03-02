SUBSCRIBE NOW
MICHIGAN

Tips sought in death of man found in burning car in Washtenaw County

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in the death of a man found in a burning car last month in Superior Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene near Clark and Leforge roads at about 8 a.m. Feb. 19. 

After the blaze was extinguished, they found the body of Luis Geovanny Rivera-Estrada, 41. 

Rivera-Estrada

"The investigation is ongoing but early signs indicate foul play was involved" in his death, sheriff's officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident or Rivera-Estrada’s activities in the 72 hours before he was found is asked to contact Detective Mike Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or call (734) 260-9602. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at (734) 973-7711.

