Tips sought in death of man found in burning car in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in the death of a man found in a burning car last month in Superior Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene near Clark and Leforge roads at about 8 a.m. Feb. 19.

After the blaze was extinguished, they found the body of Luis Geovanny Rivera-Estrada, 41.

"The investigation is ongoing but early signs indicate foul play was involved" in his death, sheriff's officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident or Rivera-Estrada’s activities in the 72 hours before he was found is asked to contact Detective Mike Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or call (734) 260-9602. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at (734) 973-7711.