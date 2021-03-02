Woman, unborn child among 3 killed in western Michigan crash

Associated Press

Branch Township, Mich. – A woman, her unborn child and a man have been killed after the minivan they were in collided with another vehicle in western Michigan.

They Mason County sheriff’s office said a Jeep Patriot struck the minivan about 1:45 p.m. Monday in Branch Township.

The minivan driver, David McLain-Williams, 24, of Scottville, died at the scene of the crash. Deputies said Ashley Plotts, 22, of Scottville, died at a hospital. She was eight months pregnant.

The 27-year-old driver of the Jeep Patriot ran from the crash site but was caught about a half-mile away, deputies said.

He was arrested and was facing charges in the crash.

Branch Township is northwest of Grand Rapids.