Business coalition calls on Whitmer to reopen Michigan offices by April 14

Business leaders are calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reopen offices across Michigan with safety measures in place by April 14, the day emergency rules banning in-office work expire.

The effort was announced Thursday by Reopen Michigan Safely, a new business coalition that includes the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and other chambers in Grand Rapids, southern Wayne County, Lansing, Saginaw, Battle Creek and Birmingham.

"Our members across the state are ready to reopen safely," said Rich Studley, president and CEO for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. "We know from 12 months of experience that we can do this by working together.”

The group argued businesses were losing jobs permanently because of the restrictions from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, whose six month order prohibiting in-person work in offices expires April 14. The state Department of Health and Human Services also has a ban on non-essential in-office work that can be done from home, but that order is not as long-lasting as the prospect of another six-month extension from MIOSHA.

MIOSHA did not immediately comment on the chambers' request.

Businesses and their workers increasingly are feeling isolated and inhibited by the ban on in-office work, said Veronica Horn of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

"It’s hard to innovate and collaborate at kitchen tables," Horn said.

Additionally, cities are losing considerable income tax revenue because workers no longer are commuting to cities where those taxes would be collected, the coalition said.

In Lansing, where 20,000 state workers are located on a given day, an estimated 15% of downtown businesses have closed over the last 12 months and the downtown could lose up to 25% of dining, retail and entertainment businesses because of the extended office closure, said Tim Daman, president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses, Daman said, are looking for "leadership that has a vision and plan" for bringing private employees back to the workplace and state government employees back.

"Our critical infrastructure employers and I think all of us have learned to live with and operate within this COVID world," Daman said. "…We are more than confident that our offices will be able to implement those same precautions.”

The coalition also questioned Whitmer's creation of state work group to study the issue, noting it's a bit "late in the game" and businesses already have plans to return safely.

"We have not created work groups for any of the other industries," said Rich Baker, president and CEO for the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. "...We put in a plan based on the requirements right away so that our team could come back right away. So we're ready. Businesses are ready."

