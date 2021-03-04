Officials allow outdoor gatherings of up to 15 in parts of East Lansing

As state COVID-19 restrictions ease, Ingham County health officials are allowing slightly larger outdoor gatherings in parts of East Lansing starting Friday.

An emergency order issued Thursday says no more than 15 people can congregate outside in the covered area, including downtown. It replaces a previous order issued in October that limited outdoor gathering sizes in the area to 10 people.

The restricted area stretches from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive, bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties adjacent to those streets, the county health department said in a statement.

Authorities identified that section based on patterns of noise ordinance violations related to large house parties, according to the release.

“COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but we are still seeing higher numbers in certain areas of East Lansing. With sports and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the horizon, it is critical to keep social gatherings small,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said. “We are making excellent progress in fighting COVID-19 but do not want to take steps backward.”

The restricted area, which has many college students and rental properties, had the highest concentration of new COVID-19 cases over the last month, according to the health department’s 30-day heat map.

Residents ages 20-29 also account for 30% of all COVID-19 cases in Ingham County since the pandemic began, officials said Thursday.

“For the time being, we must remain vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures,” East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens said. “This order is an important tool in continuing to limit social gathering sizes in an area of our community where we have historically seen large parties, and it’s especially important to have these limits in place with the weather warming up and events like St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner.”

Schools, childcare groups, community centers, religious worship sites, farmers markets and parks within the restricted area are exempt from the emergency order, but must comply with statewide limits. Outdoor gathering sizes are restricted to 50 people or less statewide under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ order.

Restaurants are classified differently than social gatherings and are not included in the emergency order, officials said.

Violators face a misdemeanor that could mean up to six months in jail and/or a fine as much as $200. Under an East Lansing ordinance, any person who violates the order could receive a municipal civil infraction ticket punishable by a $500 fine.

The gathering change came days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started easing some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, nursing homes and other gatherings, including doubling capacity limits at restaurants from 25% to 50%.

The new order extends the curfew for restaurants from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. and softens restrictions on retailers, gyms, some events and residential gatherings. It also allows relatives who test negative for COVID-19 to visit relatives in nursing homes, Whitmer said.

On Thursday, Michigan added 1,526 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths. That brought the total number of cases to 593,279 and deaths to 15,600 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results has plateaued at 3.7% since the previous week, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

During the week of Feb. 28, Michigan had the 16th highest number of cases in the nation and the 21st highest death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.