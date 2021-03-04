Police investigate man shot in neck, 3 'suspicious' deaths in Flint

Police in Flint are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left a man wounded, and three "suspicious" deaths of middle-aged men, whose bodies were found on consecutive days.

At about 5:40 a.m., at Dakota and Minnesota in Flint, police and medics responded to a 911 call about a man shot. That's south of Leith, west of North Franklin.

They found a 37-year-old man wounded. He had been shot in the neck.

Police believe the victim was shot while he was sitting in his vehicle on the 1900 block of East Boulevard, south of Davison and about 1.4 miles south of where police found the victim.

Michigan State Police are investigating and ask for the public's help. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-422-JAIL.

Police investigate 'suspicious' deaths on 3 consecutive days

Wednesday afternoon, about 1:35 p.m., a 50-year-old man was found dead on the 100 block of East Stewart, at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Tuesday morning, about 10:40 a.m., on the 3400 block of Herrick, a 49-year-old man was found dead in his home. That's south of Corunna and east of South Ballenger Highway.

And Monday night, about 6:50 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of North Vernon — south of Davison, east of North Franklin — to find a 40-year-old man dead.

Police have not said how any of the three men died, but consider the three deaths "suspicious."

The Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victims' causes of death.