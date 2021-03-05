Confidential informant testifies as Whitmer plot hearings resume

Friday morning in Jackson, three men accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are in court for a hearing that will help determine whether they stand trial.

A confidential informant is testifying, said Judge Michael Klaeren, of Jackson's 12th District Court.

The informant will be called only "Dan" during proceedings, Klaeren said.

The video on the court feed will be shut down when "Dan" speaks, the prosecution and defense attorneys agreed. But audio on the YouTube feed will stay on.

"'Dan' will be in the courtroom," Klaeren said. "Attorneys will have the opportunity to confront him."

"Dan" is a concealed pistol license instructor for the state of Michigan and works for the U.S. Postal Service, he testified. He's a military veteran.

Klaeren is presiding over a third day of hearings for Paul Bellar, 22, of Milford; Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith; and Morrison's father-in-law, Pete Musico, 42, of Munith.

Bellar, Morrison and Musico are among 14 men charged in the plot.

"Dan" said he is an FBI cooperator who was tasked with "maintaining a role" with the Wolverine Watchmen.

"Dan" said he saw a Facebook post by Paul Bellar asking people who "wanted to train," or to fire weapons together, to reach out. He did.

He said the group communicated on an app called Wire.

After attesting to his sworn duty as a veteran to "fight any enemies, foreign and domestic," Dan was allowed inside, he testified.

He said Musico made a post seeking the addresses of law enforcement officers and, eventually, Whitmer.

Musico allegedly tried to also get Whitmer's phone number.

"He wanted to chew her a-- out," Dan testified. "He didn't like her."

Asked if the group was white supremacist, he said they were not.

"They were open to all walks of life," Dan said.

Six men, including accused alleged ringleader Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville, face federal charges in Grand Rapids for their alleged part in the plot to kidnap the governor and put her on "trial."

The preliminary hearing before Klaeren will determine if there is sufficient evidence to try Bellar, Musico and Morrison.