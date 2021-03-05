Flushing man, 32, charged with possessing abusive material of children

The Detroit News

A Flushing man, 32, has been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police say Brandon Erich Brown was arraigned Tuesday in 67th District Court on four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities say Brown was arrested after evidence was seized from his home after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the execution of a search warrant.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual exploitation should report it to the CyberTipLine at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Resources for keeping children safe are available online at missingkids.org and at michiganicac.com.