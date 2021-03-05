Houghton Lake man accused in sex assault of boy, 12, pleads guilty

A convicted sex offender from Houghton Lake pleaded guilty this week to child sex-related crimes in Shiawassee County, the Michigan attorney general said Friday.

Michael Clune, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday in Shiawassee County Circuit Court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under age 13 and aggravated child sexually abusive activity. A judge scheduled a pre-sentencing hearing for Clune for April 15.

Both first-degree criminal sexual conduct and aggravated child sexually abusive activity in Michigan carry a penalty of at least 25 years in prison.

Clune will be sentenced as a habitual second offender, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said. He was previously convicted in 2004 of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County.

Authorities said Clune communicated with a 12-year-old boy online and coerced him to meet him. After picking the boy up from his home, Clune took him to a Shiawassee County hotel and had sex with him.

Michigan State Police executed a search warrant on Clune’s home and found electronic devices which led to the charges, the attorney general's office said in October when it charged him with several offenses. It also said evidence of sexual assaults involving other victims were found.

Nessel said Clune still faces charges for similar child sex crimes in Clare and Roscommon counties.

