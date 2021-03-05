Michigan student alleges school officials ignored racist taunts

A Michigan high school student alleges she is being racially harassed at school by her classmates and that school officials ignored her pleas for action.

As first reported by the Livingston Daily, Tatyana Vanderlann, a Black student at Hartland Consolidated Schools in Livingston County, alleged district employees did not respond to racist comments and harassment directed at her in school.

Vanderlaan, 18, alleges students have called her racist names and mocked her hair and appearance and that a teacher who heard the remarks did not intervene or act. She detailed the alleged incidents in a social media post this week. Vanderlaan was not immediately available for comment Friday.

" ...These past three months have been the WORST months i’ve ever had to go through. like one day i was in class and people where sending these racist group of little boys my number and started calling me a “moon cricket", “(N-word)", “ugly negro woman" & making fun of my hair and my appearance. the WORST part is the teacher heard it all and said nothing," the post said.

Vanderlaan says in the post she chose not to attend school for three weeks because she was scared to return as a young Black woman to a "school that is supposed to be 'safe & stress free' did not feel safe or comforting at all."

School district officials did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment.

On Friday, the director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights issued a statement applauding Vanderlaan for speaking out and vowing to investigate whether the student's civil rights were violated.

“I am very troubled by the reports of what this student has been facing for months," director James E. White said. "At a time when she should be navigating the day-to-day challenges of high school, she has had to deal with this unacceptable situation. I applaud Tatyana for her bravery in bringing this situation forward.”

White said his primary concern is for Vanderlaan's safety and well-being and that any harassment is brought to an immediate end. His organization will examine whether the allegations were violations of the state's civil rights law.

"I am also disturbed by reports that teachers and school administrators were unresponsive when this situation was first brought to their attention. The Department has been in contact with the school to assist in evaluating their policies and to offer training help," White said.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights, the operational arm of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, is charged with investigating and resolving bias complaints and working to prevent discrimination.

