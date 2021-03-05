State police issues endangered missing advisory for 5-week-old girl

A 5-week-old girl may be in danger after her mother failed to turn over the infant to Child Protective Services, Michigan State Police said.

State police issued Friday an endangered missing advisory for the child, Samira Lynn Blackmon. Samira was last seen Thursday evening with her mother, Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, they said.

Samira is 22 inches long, weighs about seven pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Atchison is 26 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Police said they believe she is driving a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate HRU5869.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or the Albion Department of Public at (269) 781-0912.

