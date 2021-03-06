35-year-old man killed after car hits telephone pole, tree in Monroe County

The Detroit News

A 35-year-old man was killed after his car hit a telephone pole and tree early Saturday in Monroe County's Bedford Township.

Nathan James Mahrt of Lambertville was driving a silver 2020 Nissan 370Z southbound on Douglas Road north of Summerfield Road about 3:46 a.m. when he went off the roadway, according to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Mahrt was not wearing a safety belt when he struck the telephone pole and tree, and excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the report said

Monroe Community Ambulance and the Bedford Township Fire Department assisted.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 734-240-7756