Livingston County Health Department warns of possible exposure to COVID variant

The Livingston County Health Department is advising COVID-19 testing for anyone who visited a fitness center and a wrestling match in February after the county confirmed its first case of the virus variant B.1.1.7 on Saturday.

Those who visited the Michigan Institute of Athletics Gym in Brighton and the Grappling Industries BJJ & NOGI Round Robin Tournament, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission-wrestling tournament, in Detroit from Feb. 13 to Saturday may have been exposed to the B.1.1.7 variant, the health department said.

"The possibility of additional spread of the variant is a concern," said Juan Marquez, medical director at LCHD, in a news release. "At this point and with the guidance of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we are encouraging extra precautions. Seek testing if you have symptoms, have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or have recently traveled to a place where the new variant is circulating.

"And everyone should make sure they are using all COVID-19 precautions consistently. This includes face masks, social distancing, hand cleaning, avoiding crowds or gatherings, and following isolation and quarantine guidance."

The Livingston County Health Department and the Michigan Institute of Athletics are working to mitigate any further transmission of the variant and advise family and friends who spent time with people who were at the locations to also isolate and get tested.

Michigan confirmed its first case of the variant Jan. 16 in Washtenaw County. Since then it has been discovered in numerous counties, including Wayne and Kent, and to the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, where it spread rapidly.