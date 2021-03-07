Pandemic puts strain on Okemos' Meridian Historical Village

Rachel Greco

Lansing State Journal

Meridian Township – Every year thousands of school children visit the collection of century-old buildings at the Meridian Historical Village.

The student tours of the Okemos property’s farmhouse and general store and lessons inside its one-room schoolhouse help Friends of Historic Meridian, the nonprofit that maintains the village, fulfill its mission: to create and sustain an active appreciation of history.

They also account for 90% of the village’s revenue. The money is used to help maintain the property’s seven aging buildings and its chapel, all located off Marsh Road in Meridian Township’s Central Park.

In the last year, amid a global pandemic, school visits to the village have ground to a halt. So have many of the building rentals and weddings hosted at the village chapel, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Since March 2020, the village has lost two-thirds of its annual revenue, said Brad Brogan, president of Friends of Historic Meridian.

While some cultural institutions could hope to wait out the financial strain posed by COVID-19, Meridian Historical Village’s aging buildings pose maintenance issues that can’t be ignored, according to Brogan.

“These structures were placed in our care and they’re obviously getting on in years,” Brogan said. “We’re reaching a precipice where we’ve got to do the maintenance.”

A historic collection of buildings

Meridian Historical Village was established in the 1970s, but most of its buildings are more than a century old.

The first to be relocated there, the Grettenberger Farmhouse, dates back to the 1860s.

Among the village’s other treasures are the first frame house ever constructed in Okemos, a one-room schoolhouse plucked from Conway Township, a barn, a two-story brick house that now serves as a general store and gift shop, a tollgate house, and a log cabin. The newest building is the village chapel, a replica of a church that stood at the corner of Okemos Road and Methodist Street in Okemos.

The village provides both a safe home for the historic structures and a place where area residents can visit and explore them, said Brogan.

“I refer to it as the jewel of our community because it’s right in the center of Meridian Township,” he said.

But, he added, it could be autumn before regular programming returns to the site.

“We’ve pretty much determined this spring won’t bring any revenue,” he said. “We’re hopeful for a good fall though.”

In the meantime, the nonprofit is tasked with addressing its building’s ever-present maintenance needs, said Patrick Reynolds, the village’s executive director.

In the past year, those have included replacing a furnace at the schoolhouse, exterminating beetles from the log cabin and roof repairs at the farmhouse, he said.

“They’re quite old buildings,” Reynolds said. “They need a lot of attention and care. It’s a challenge and it’s hard to predict what the next thing that will happen will be.”

Planning for the future

Before the pandemic, Friends of Historic Meridian was already exploring the use of technology to offer virtual experiences at the village, Reynolds said.

Now staff and volunteers are trying to establish them as quickly as they can.

“We’re trying to find new ways to adapt and move forward in the future,” Reynolds said.

A $7,000 small business relief grant from the Meridian Township Economic Development Corporation will help pay for camera equipment and computers needed to make that easier, he said.

School tours will hopefully resume by the end of the year, Reynolds added, but virtual options, including Zoom events, will likely be part of what the village offers in the near future.

“I don’t think it will look the way it normally would,” he said. “I’d say it’s been stressful but we’re actually poised to bounce back.”

Friends board member Norval Burgett said he’s hoping the nonprofit can attract more paying members, volunteers and donations.

“We have no way of knowing how long this virus is going to last,” Burgett said.