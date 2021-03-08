First case of South African COVID-19 variant identified in Michigan

State health officials said late Monday they have identified the first case of the South African COVID-19 variant in Michigan.

The case of variant B.1.351 was confirmed by the state Bureau of Laboratories in a boy living in Jackson County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state is investigating to figure out the close contacts of the child and whether he has spread the variant.

“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan, although it was not unexpected,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a Monday statement.

“We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

First detected in early October in South Africa, B.1.351 shares some mutations with the United Kingdom variant known as B.1.1.7.

Like B.1.1.7, the South African variant is expected to be more contagious than standard COVID-19. The state health department said in a release there is no indication that it results in worse symptoms or deaths than the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has spread across the United States for a year.

But a more contagious variant could result in more hospitalizations and possible deaths, the state health department said.

Pfizer, which makes one of three federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, has said in previously published studies that it found that its vaccine neutralized other more contagious variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

But some tests suggest the South African variant may be less susceptible to antibody drugs or antibody-rich blood from COVID-19 survivors, both of which help people fight off the virus.

Hawaii's acting State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble said in a statement that a study conducted in South Africa showed that the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine was effective in preventing serious disease requiring hospitalization and in preventing death.

But a new study published in the journal Nature found that Moderna’s two-shot vaccine was found to be 12.4 times less effective against the South African variant, while Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine was determined to have a reduced effectiveness by about 10.3 times, according to The Hill website.

The analysis involved samples of body fluids known as convalescent plasma from volunteers who recovered from a confirmed COVID-19 infection. The neutralizing activity of the vaccine was "significantly lower" against the South African variant, the study found.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that it is unknown how well existing vaccines will protect against B.1.351.

The South African variant has been confirmed in at least 20 other states and jurisdictions in America.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, Michigan has also identified 516 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in 23 jurisdictions, the health department said.

