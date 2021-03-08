Northern Mich. drunk driver hid in bushes after crash, police say

A 44-year-old Illinois man spent the weekend in jail in northern Michigan after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck, then hiding in bushes at the scene before being arrested, police said.

The crash took place about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at M-115 and Mackinaw Trial in Wexford County's Clam Lake Township.

Michigan State Police say the Illinois man was driving a 2020 GMC Sierra. A 53-year-old Leroy man was his passenger.

As the Sierra traveled south on Mackinaw Trail, it "failed to yield the right of way" to a Ford F-250 headed eastbound on M-115.

After the crash, the 35-year-old man and 36-year-old woman in the F-250 stopped at the scene.

But the two men in the Sierra allegedly fled on foot.

State troopers found them hiding behind bushes along the roadway and arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated. Police will seek criminal charges, but the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office will decide what charges will issue, if any.