Whitmer: Turn on porch lights Wednesday to mark one year of COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michigan residents to turn on the lights outside their homes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of Michigan's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.

The state has since confirmed 598,014 COVID-19 cases and 15,670 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The lights will be turned on to remember those lost and recall that "even in times of darkness, we're in this together," Whitmer said in a statement Monday.

"As we mark this occasion, we also look towards the light at the end of the tunnel," Whitmer said. "We have three safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of science, that will help protect you, your family, and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal.”

The state has administered 2.5 million vaccines since December, according to state data.

