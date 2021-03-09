Additional explosives found at home after explosion in Newaygo High classroom

A day after an explosion wounded six people in a west Michigan classroom, Michigan State Police tweeted Tuesday that "additional explosive devices" were found at a residence and have been "safely detonated."

A student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device inside a west Michigan classroom at Newaygo High School on Monday, injuring himself, four other students and a teacher, officials said.

Details were not disclosed about the 16-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital for "moderate to severe" injuries from the blast, which occurred around 8:52 a.m. in a classroom.

Newaygo Police Chief Georgia Andres said the student showed a “severe lapse in judgment” but it “was definitely not something he intended."

Classes resumed Tuesday after the school was found to be safe after vents and the heating and cooling system were checked, the district said.

On Monday, students had been immediately evacuated, Lt. Michelle Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police 6th District, said. The city is located 35 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Four students were taken to the hospital by their parents with minor injuries, according to Michigan State Police, who are assisting Newago Police Department in the investigation. The classroom teacher also sought treatment at a hospital.

State police said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on hand to determine what kind of explosive device was involved.

Newaygo Public Schools has not responded to a request for comment.

Associated Press contributed.