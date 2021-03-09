Chelsea High School student's death sparks fundraiser for mental health awareness

The Detroit News

The family of a Chelsea High School student who died last weekend in a freeway accident is asking the community to honor him by donating money to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

A GoFundMe memorial for Shaun Happy launched Monday with a $50,000 goal. On the page, his mother, Shannon Happy, said the funds would benefit a local group that specializes in addressing mental health issues of area youth.

"We don’t want this tragedy to be for naught," she wrote. "Our entire community is affected by how/why this occurred."

Happy said her son, who was 18, had been struggling with anxiety and depression for the past year and a half.

"He had amazing support from the school and from community mental health professionals," her post said. "He had many fantastic friends that were 100% there for him; however, Saturday night Shaun resorted to taking drugs that are known to be pretty prevalent with our teens. He lost control and lashed out on his older brother (please send him extra prayers).

"He jumped out of the car and took off running. He ended up on 94 where he was struck and was killed almost instantly (please keep that driver in your prayers as well)."

Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety officials reported the incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 94 near Sargent Road.

"Mental health issues — even with all the resources available - are no joke! Drugs — even “just weed” — are no joke! We need to, as a community, wrap our collective brains around these problems," Shannon Happy said in the post. "Anyone who knew Shaun knows that he was an absolute light. He was one of the biggest hearts ever to have graced this world. He loved harder than anyone you will ever meet. That light needs to live on — in us as parents, as kids, and a community."

More than 300 donors had raised nearly $27,000 by Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, another fundraiser has been launched to support the teen's family through Main Street Church in Chelsea, where they attended, Pastor Josh Kuck wrote on its Facebook page.

"We ask you to join us in surrounding the family with support as they walk through this incredibly difficult time," he said.

At Chelsea High School, where Happy was a senior, "our counseling and Crisis Team is in place to support students who are in our building as well as our virtual learners," principal Michael Kapolka told the Detroit News on Tuesday. "We also have a long-standing relationship with Ele's Place based in Ann Arbor who has been a wonderful partner in supporting our school community in our time of grief."

Happy was active on the school's cross country and track team, and also loved skateboarding and fishing as well as playing basketball with his friends, according to his obituary on the Cole Funeral Chapel website.

"An unwavering goofball, Shaun never failed to bring smiles and laughter to the people he loved. He was full of empathy and persistent in his mission to take care of those around him," the obituary said.

"... He loved watching the Michigan Wolverines play football, basketball and hockey with his family. He had a passionate love for animals, with a special fondness for his cat Brown, his bunny Rupert, his childhood dog Sam, and horses. He found many stray animals and took the time to find them homes and to offer the care they needed."

Happy is survived by his parents, Michael and Shannon; a brother, Lou; a sister, Mandy; grandparents, Michael and Marilyn Happy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Main Street Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is for invited guests only. The service can be viewed live online.