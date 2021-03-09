Detroit man, 71, shot in party store parking lot

Detroit — A 71-year-old man who was shot Tuesday morning in a party store parking lot on Detroit's west side was able to drive himself home and call 911, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:35 a.m. on the 15400 block of Joy Road, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just east of Greenfield.

Police say the victim was approached on foot by another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him, then fled on foot.

Detroit police do not immediately have a description of that man.

The victim got back in his vehicle and drove himself home before calling 911 for help. Medics transported him to a hospital, and he's listed in temporary serious condition.