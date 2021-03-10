Charlevoix man, 73, charged in sexual assault of child under 13

A 73-year-old Charlevoix man faces four felony charges alleging the sexual assault of a child under 13.

On Feb. 2, Michigan State Police took a report on an alleged sexual assault of a minor child.

Police did not immediately say how the suspect knew the victim, or how old the child was. State police worked alongside Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center to interview the child.

About a month after the complaint came in, police arrested Eric Dietel, 73.

He was arraigned Friday at 90th District Court in Charlevoix on four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a victim under age 13.

Dietel was given a $50,000 bond. He is due back in court on March 23.