Hillsdale man arrested after police say he drunkenly fired gun in woods

A 32-year-old Hillsdale County man was jailed Tuesday night after allegedly firing a handgun "recklessly" into the woods behind his home while drunk, police said.

It was about 8:10 p.m. when Michigan State Police responded to the 6500 block of South Edon in Reading Township, police said. That's south of Reading Road.

A 911 caller reported that a person was heard yelling, and then a gun was fired.

Police found the 32-year-old man allegedly "intoxicated and upset."

Police allege the man was drunk when he left his home, gun in hand, and went into the woods behind his house. That's where the yelling and the shots allegedly took place.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police arrested the man and took him to Hillsdale County Jail, alleging he was in possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and that he fired the gun recklessly.

Police say the man was accused of a "similar offense" in 2018, "involving similar circumstances," but are withholding his name for now.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor's Office will make the decision on whether charges are filed.