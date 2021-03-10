Ingham County brush fire sparks response from two dozen agencies

A brush fire in mid-Michigan on Wednesday afternoon prompted a response from more than 24 fire agencies covering six counties, authorities said.

"Thanks to their great teamwork — the nearby houses were missed and the only damage was to the barns and burned fields and forests," the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management said on Facebook.

The blaze was first reported at around 1 p.m. on a farm in Leslie, about a mile west of U.S. 127, said Rob Dale, an official with the county emergency management office.

"It started on the south side of the farm and then those gusty winds pushed it pretty quick" to nearby cornfields and outbuildings, Dale said, with flames moving as fast as 20 mph at one point and torching an area extending nearly a third of a mile.

Responding agencies included the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, which provided a drone beam and evacuated some houses under threat of damage, the emergency management office said.

Fewer than 10 people were evacuated from those homes, Dale said.

Other county groups, including the Road Department and Drain Commission, also were involved, according to the post.

Leslie fire officials remained on the scene at 6 p.m., a department official said.

Authorities declared the fire was under control at 6:30 p.m., and agencies were expected to continue tending to hot spots, Dale said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or further damage, he added. The evacuated neighbors were allowed to return home.

The fire sparked on a day with warm, windy conditions reported across the state.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 40 mph in Ingham and other counties.

A wind advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.

Meanwhile, temperatures were nearly 30 degrees above average for the date in some areas.

Three cities in southeast Michigan reached record highs: Detroit, at 70; Flint, 71; and Saginaw, 69, the weather service reported.

Lansing, which is about 25 miles north of Leslie, also reached a record high of 70 on Thursday and has recorded no rain so far this month, according to the weather service.

"We haven’t had rain here in ... weeks, so the winds plus the dryness and the warm temperatures — those didn’t help, either," Dale said.