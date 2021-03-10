Michigan House approves bills expunging first-time drunken driving offenses

Lansing — The Michigan House on Wednesday approved two bills that would allow first-drunken driving offenders to have their record expunged and explore Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's willingness to sign legislation similar to what she rejected in January.

The 93-17 vote to pass the bills Wednesday marked the second time the legislation has gained broad support in the House, with a previous version of the bills being vetoed. On Wednesday, 16 of the bills' no votes came from House Republicans.

The bills move next to the Michigan Senate for consideration.

Rep. Tenisha Yancey, D-Harper Woods, and Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, introduced the bills last month with bipartisan support.

Yancey said the seriousness of a drunken driving offense isn't lost on her. Her father was killed by a drunken driver shortly before her 14th birthday.

"However, I believe that people deserve a second chance and this bill does just that.”

More individuals are injured or killed by drunken drivers than any other criminal activity, said Robert Stevenson, executive director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. The association opposes the bills, as do the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan and the Michigan Sheriffs Association.

The negative consequences of impaired driving are "huge," Stevenson said. Through Dec. 29, 2020, the state recorded 1,016 deaths related to impaired driving.

"The reality is nobody gets arrested the first time they drive impaired; we are talking about the first time they were caught," Stevenson said. "We feel that supporting expungement of the conviction for impaired driving sends mixed messages about its seriousness."

The legislation passed Wednesday by the House would allow offenders to petition a judge to set aside their convictions for first-time drunken driving offenses. They bar expungement when it involves a second or subsequent operating while intoxicated offense or for drunken or drugged driving offenses that lead to death or serious injury.

Law enforcement and the Secretary of State's office would still maintain access to the record of the expunged offense for reference.

The legislation passed with bipartisan support last year but was vetoed in January by Whitmer, whose office said a variety of bills were vetoed for reasons that included "failure to negotiate the bills, disagreement on the underlying policy or the complexity of the subject matter and the need for further discussion."

Last month, the governor's office said she hadn't made any decisions on the new legislation but noted it was "important that all points of view, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, have a seat at the table during the legislative process to discuss this proposal."

Mothers Against Drunk Driving recommended the Legislature add a provision that would require a driver to use an ignition interlock device successfully for at least six months straight to qualify for expungement, according to a House analysis of the legislation.

Advocates also recommended the exclusion of super drunk offenses from offenses eligible for expungement or a sunset provision in the bill to allow the Legislature to review the effect of the bills, according to the House analysis.

