State police: Girl, 16, found on St. Clair County trail took own life

A 16-year-old girl whose body was found Sunday near a bridge on a rural St. Clair County trail died as a result of self-harm, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Leah Conner of Avoca in St. Clair County had been reported missing Saturday. A police tracking dog found her body Sunday near the Trestle Bridge located on the Wadhams to Avoca trail.

"The investigation has revealed her cause of death did not involve foul play," state police said in a statement. "We will not be providing additional detail about the manner of death."

Officials also said anyone who is or knows someone who is at risk of suicide should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

