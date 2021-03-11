Woman arrested in Missouri in fatal 2020 Michigan hit-and-run

Seven months after a hit-and-run crash in northern Michigan killed a 56-year-old man from Grayling, a Missouri woman has been extradited from Missouri and is jailed as she faces charges.

On Aug. 1, Troy Lambert of Grayling left a Crawford County bar on his motorcycle, Michigan State Police said.

It was about 1 a.m. when Lambert crashed on Lovells Road, near County Road 612, in Lovells Township. Police initially thought it was a single-vehicle crash.

But investigators soon came to believe two vehicles were involved and one had left the scene.

Medics took Lambert to Munson hospital in Traverse City. He died there from his injuries.

In October, police were granted an arrest warrant for a Gaylord woman named Sheena Brandenburg, 37.

Brandenburg and Lambert had been at the same bar. After leaving, police allege, she hit Lambert's bike from behind and didn't stop in the aftermath.

But there was an issue preventing an arrest: Brandenburg had left Michigan.

It took police another month to find out she'd moved to Elsberry, Missouri. They notified local authorities, who arrested her. She was extradited to Michigan.

On Monday, Brandenburg was arraigned at 46th District in Crawford County, and given a $250,000 bond on two felony charges: reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at scene of accident causing death.