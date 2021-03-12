Four-member lotto club claims $1.05B Mega Millions jackpot

Novi — A four-member lottery club, the Wolverine FLL Club, stepped forward as the winner of the $1.05 billion Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 22.

That's the largest lotto winnings in Michigan history, and the third largest in America, according to a video published Friday by the Michigan Lottery system.

January:'I wish it was me': Novi Kroger shoppers react to $1B lottery ticket bought there

Kurt Panouses, a Florida-based estate lottery lawyer representing the club, described their winnings as "multi-generational money."

"They will be good stewards with these funds," Panouses said in the video.

The winning ticket — 04-26-42-50-60 and the mega ball of 24 — was purchased at the Kroger store at 47650 Grand River in Novi.

Kroger won a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket, and donated that money to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.