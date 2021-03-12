Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5; appointments may take 'weeks'

Lansing — All Michigan residents age 16 and older are set to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, the state health officials said Friday, nearly a month before the May 1 date promised by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a prior decision by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.

State health officials last expanded eligibility on March 8 when the shots were made available to people 50 and older with medical conditions and people who care for children with special health care needs — a move that drew criticism by some providers who said the didn't have enough vaccine doses to meet the demand.

“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus," Whitmer said in a statement. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy.”

On March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit's Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

With the expanded vaccine eligibility, providers are still encouraged to schedule appointments and allocate vaccinations to residents based on highest risk, including older residents, essential workers and front-line workers.

The state's ability to handle what is expected to be a surge in demand quickly became apparent.

"It is anticipated that it may still take several weeks beyond April 5 for everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine to have an appointment," the state health department said.

The United States is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but Biden has warned the process of actually administering those doses will take time. As of Wednesday, about 22% of Michigan's 16-plus population had been fully or partially vaccinated.

Ford Field will play a part in vaccinating adults in Metro Detroit in 12 days. The football arena, home to the Detroit Lions, most recently served as a vaccine site run by Meijer, vaccinating Michigan educators and educational staff at a two-day clinic last week.

The site, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will vaccinate 6,000 people a day, Andy Slavitt, senior White House adviser for COVID response, said at a Friday briefing.

The site will serve residents in the broader southeast Michigan area and is expected to administer 5,000 shots day on site and an additional 1,000 day through a mobile option.

FEMA has obligated over $27.5 million and deployed over 25 federal personnel to Michigan to support vaccination operations statewide, the White House said.

The site will be open 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m., seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

The Ford Field site is not taking reservations yet, but Whitmer's office said instructions on how to book an appointment will be announced in the next few days.

