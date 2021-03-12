Monroe Co. has first case of UK COVID-19, officials say

The first case of the UK COVID-19 variant has been found in Monroe County, officials said Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories identified the case of COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., the Monroe County Health Department said in a statement.

It also said an investigation to determine close contacts and whether there are additional cases is underway.

County officials urge residents to take action to prevent the virus' spread, including getting vaccinated when eligible, wearing a mask around others, maintaining social distance and washing their hands often.

Experts say the B.1.1.7. variant is more contagious than the novel coronavirus. They say the variant is about 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

State officials announced Jan. 16 they identified Michigan's first case of the UK variant in Washtenaw County.

As of March 11, Michigan has 562 reported cases of the UK variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida has the highest number of reported cases of the UK variant with 690, the CDC reports. The United States has a total of 3,701 reported cases, it said.

There are currently three variants of the novel coronavirus: The UK variant, the South African variant or B.1.351, and the Brazil variant or P.1. The CDC said 108 cases of the South African variant have been identified in the U.S. while 17 cases of the Brazil variant have been reported.

