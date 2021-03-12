SUBSCRIBE NOW
MICHIGAN

Police issue endangered advisory for Lansing woman, 25, last seen with three children

James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police issued an "endangered missing" advisory for a Lansing woman, 25, who was last seen with three children.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Octavia Reed.

Octavia Reed

Reed, 25, was last seen with 1-year-old Antonio Bonner, 5-year-old James Wilson, and a 7-year-old girl, Za-Kayh Jones, police said. 

Police say Reed was driving a black 2010 Lincoln MKZ, with a missing front bumper.

Lansing police ask that anyone aware of Reed's whereabouts call 911.

