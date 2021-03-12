Police issue endangered advisory for Lansing woman, 25, last seen with three children
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police issued an "endangered missing" advisory for a Lansing woman, 25, who was last seen with three children.
The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Octavia Reed.
Reed, 25, was last seen with 1-year-old Antonio Bonner, 5-year-old James Wilson, and a 7-year-old girl, Za-Kayh Jones, police said.
Police say Reed was driving a black 2010 Lincoln MKZ, with a missing front bumper.
Lansing police ask that anyone aware of Reed's whereabouts call 911.