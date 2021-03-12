Firefighter, deputy responding to emergency collide in Monroe County crash

Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash involving a Monroe County sheriff's deputy and a volunteer firefighter, officials said.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and East Dunbar in Monroe Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Officesaid.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deputy responding to an emergency call was westbound on East Dunbar. As he moved through the intersection,a Ford pickup truck traveling south on South Dixie Highway struck the deputy's car. A volunteer firefighter with the Monroe Township Fire Department was driving the pickup and responding to the same emergency, state police said.

Officials said the deputy and the other driver were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police ask anyone who has information about or witnessed the crash to call its Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

