UM fall plan: In-person classes, open dorms and fans at football games

The University of Michigan announced a plan Friday that calls for most classes to be in-person this fall, dorms open at nearly 80% capacity and attendance at football games and other athletic events.

President Mark Schlissel made the announcement a COVID-19 briefing over Zoom with other university officials.

“Based on the hopeful trends of decreasing COVID-19 cases and increased vaccine supply — along with the collective efforts and creative will of the University of Michigan community — I’m pleased to announce that for the fall semester on the Ann Arbor campus, we will teach most classes in person and have greater occupancy in our residence halls, in-person dining and student support services, along with some continuing precautions to maximize health and safety for our university community,” he said.

“This aligns with our goal of an innovative, responsible return to in-person education and a residential campus experience.”

In a news release, UM said it expects all staff, faculty and graduate assistants to have the option of being vaccinated by fall and for most students to have received a vaccine.

UM officials said details will be developed over the next several months, but the plan calls for:

•A "gradual, phased" return to campus over the summer for employees who have been remote.

• Most moderate to small classes taught in person, while while most lecture classes will continue to be offered remotely.

• Campus dining facilities will offer in-person and carry-out meals.

• Libraries, museums, study spaces, recreational sports facilities, counseling, wellness and other support services will have "expanded in-person opportunities," with remote options remaining in place.