From ringside: the late Marvin Hagler, Detroit's Tommy Hearns, and history

I was three feet from the ring when Thomas "Hitman" Hearns fought Marvelous Marvin Hagler in 1985, and I will correct anyone who says that it was the best eight minutes of sports ever. It was the best eight minutes of anything.

I’m reading this morning that Hagler died Saturday at 66 at his home in New Hampshire. If you ever saw him fight — or more, if you ever saw him train for a fight — it’s almost impossible to comprehend.

He was too ferocious to lose something as defensible as his life. Too driven. And in those eight minutes at an outdoor ring in a parking lot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, before a crowd that included not only Wayne Newton but a Wayne Newton impersonator, he became a more vital piece of Detroit sports history than most of the many champions who trained here.

I had arrived in Detroit eight months earlier from Las Vegas, where I’d covered sports for all but the last of five years. I was brought here by the other newspaper, and it made sense to send me back to Nevada for a story so big we also sent the boxing writer, the star sports columnist, yet another sportswriter and photographer Mary Schroeder, recently elected to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

I spent an afternoon during the run-up to the bout with Martha Louis, widow of Joe, the greatest Detroit boxer of all. I wrote about the fight fans descended on the Strip from the fighters’ home towns — the Detroiters dressed to the nines, the Bostonians dressed like they’d just been unloading cargo ships, all of them betting with both hands.

While we were in Las Vegas, The Detroit News broke a story that some developers wanted to put casinos on Belle Isle. This was 14 years before casinos came to Detroit, and the first editor into our newsroom had no understanding of time zones.

He called me at 9 a.m. his time, 6 a.m. mine, instructed me to follow up on the story, and asked, "Have you seen Mary Schroeder yet today?"

"If I had," I said, "I wouldn’t tell you."

Then soon enough it was the evening of April 15, which topped a 98-degree day that was the hottest of the month in Las Vegas.

At 6-foot-1, Hearns had always looked too slender to punch as hard as he did. Hagler, the middleweight champion, was four inches shorter and always looked like he’d been built by a mason.

Hearns was skilled and powerful. Hagler was obsessed and relentless.

Hagler liked to tell of preparing for his second bout with a Venezuelan named Fulgencio Obelmejias, whom he had battered into an 8th-round TKO in 1981. Forced by tangled boxing politics to fight Obelmejias again in 1982, he’d whip himself into fury as he did his roadwork every morning, chanting, "Gonna catch hell, Fully Obel." That time, hell arrived with a right hook in the fifth round.

For Hearns-Hagler, hell was immediate.

The Ring magazine called that first round the best in history — bombs from Hagler, a right hand from Hearns that left Hagler stunned and groping for a clinch, three minutes of explosions.

Hagler came away with a cut on his forehead, Hearns with a broken right hand. Come the second round, Hagler pursued and Hearns tried to keep his distance, but his legs were wobbly.

A minute into the third round, the referee paused the fight to let the ringside doctor inspect Hagler’s bleeding scalp. The fight continued, but now Hagler had a deadline: finish Hearns before the gash decided the match.

Some sixty seconds later, Hearns was stretched out on the canvas. He staggered to his feet at the count of nine, but even the Wayne Newton impersonator in his distant seat could tell he was finished.

As Hagler’s people lifted him in triumph, one of Hearns’ handlers cradled him like a sleeping child and carried him out of the ring.

The Detroiters in the stadium went back to the casinos. The choices then were Las Vegas or Atlantic City, and there was no sense wasting an opportunity.

Hearns went on to win titles in four more weight classes and fought his final bout at age 47.

Hagler had only two more fights. In the last, Sugar Ray Leonard beat him by backpedaling and exceeding low expectations, and Hagler decided he’d had enough of the whole ugly business.

He moved to Milan, Italy, to make movies. At some point, he came back across the Atlantic to New Hampshire.

Then he died, of a cause yet to be announced. I suppose it had to happen someday, but it’s not the way I’d have bet.

nrubin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nealrubin_dn