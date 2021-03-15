SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
MICHIGAN

Driver had marijuana in nut container, gun at Blue Water Bridge, feds say

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized an unregistered handgun and marijuana from a traveler at the Blue Water Bridge, officials announced Monday.

A 42-year-old male tried to enter at the bridge on March 7 after being refused entry into Canada, investigators said in a statement.

The marijuana CBP officers seized from the traveler.

Customs officers searched his vehicle and found an unregistered handgun, 32 rounds of 9 mm ammunition as well as a container of cashews holding marijuana weighing 27.29 grams, according to the release.

 “This was a great team effort by our officers,” Acting Port Director John Nowak said. 

Other information on the traveler was not released Monday night.

View Comments