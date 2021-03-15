Driver had marijuana in nut container, gun at Blue Water Bridge, feds say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized an unregistered handgun and marijuana from a traveler at the Blue Water Bridge, officials announced Monday.

A 42-year-old male tried to enter at the bridge on March 7 after being refused entry into Canada, investigators said in a statement.

Customs officers searched his vehicle and found an unregistered handgun, 32 rounds of 9 mm ammunition as well as a container of cashews holding marijuana weighing 27.29 grams, according to the release.

“This was a great team effort by our officers,” Acting Port Director John Nowak said.

Other information on the traveler was not released Monday night.