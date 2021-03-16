Man shot by state trooper at traffic stop faces 11 felonies

A 24-year-old man who Michigan State Police said was shot by a trooper while evading a traffic stop was charged Tuesday with 11 felonies by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Darian Monte Malone of Mount Morris Township was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting and obstructing police, two counts of felonious assault, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

"As a habitual offender, Malone would face an enhanced sentence were (he) to be convicted on the pending charges," the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

We're running a new-subscriber special — Support local journalism and subscribe here.

Around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, a trooper from the Flint post pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue. Officials said Malone got out of the vehicle from the back seat on the driver's side and began running from officers while armed with a firearm.

Police said they told the Malone to drop the weapon, he continued running, and when pursued, he fired at officers. Police said one of the officers shot back, hitting Malone, who was arrested and given first aid.

The driver of the vehicle drove away while troopers were chasing Malone, officials said. Police said the vehicle was found a short time later.

Malone was treated for his injuries at a hospital and detectives from outside of the district will investigate the shooting.