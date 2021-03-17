Medical exec Khaldun: Michigan still 'at risk' despite vaccinations

Lansing — Michigan remains "at risk" of spikes in COVID-19 infections despite ballooning vaccination rates, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

Amid increasing coronavirus case numbers that are spurring concerns amongpublic heath experts, Khaldun said Wednesday she's hopeful Michigan can avoid the type of surges it experienced in 2020.

“I still think we are at risk,” she cautioned. “And again, with these variants that are more easily transmitted and potentially, the vaccine is not as effective, still effective but potentially not as effective, for some of them."

Last week, the state reported 11,383 new infections, a seven-week high. The 5.2% positivity rate — the percentage of diagnostic tests bringing positive results — marked a six-week high. Hospitalizations are also increasing with 995 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

If hospitalizations continue along the current rate, there would be 2,000 in five weeks, said Sarah Lyon-Callo, who leads the Michigan Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health Contact Information.

Multiple metrics have been trending steadily upward over the last three weeks.

Michigan now has 10th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the nation over the past seven days, according to data from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A month ago, the state had the 47th highest rate. Michigan's increases are also outpacing those in neighboring states.

The jumps come a year into the fight against the pandemic and as more than 3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state. Top state health officials voiced optimism Wednesday that the vaccinations could help head off a major spike in infections, especially among the most vulnerable.

But that's no guarantee, and residents must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, they said.

Michigan is in a "different place" now than when past surges occurred but is "not near" herd immunity, Khaldun said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's goal has been to vaccinate 70% of the adult population. As of now, about 25% of adult residents have had their first dose, and 14% are completely vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. All Michigan residents age 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5.

COVID-19 variants that are more easily transmitted from person to person are complicating the state's current push to end the pandemic. The state has now tracked 725 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

The variant cases could be part of the reason Michigan is experiencing a larger uptick in infections than neighboring states, Lyon-Callo said.

But she noted that 11 states across the country are reporting increasing rates of new cases.

"We may be seeing some of our neighbors turning in this direction as well," Lyon-Callo said.

Public health experts have tied the rising numbers to changes in Michigan's epidemic orders, pandemic fatigue and the variants.

The increases came after promising downward trends in January and February prompted Whitmer's administration to allow restaurants to reopen indoor dining on Feb. 1, push for schools to offer in-person learning by March 1 and ease restrictions on public gatherings on March 5.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, didn't directly answer a question Wednesday about how the changing trajectory of key metrics could affect future decisions on restrictions.

“We continue to monitor the trends that were outlined," Hertel said at the end of Wednesday's briefing. "Our hope is that this is not the beginning of a severe increase in cases across the state."

