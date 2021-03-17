Northern Michigan felon never showed up for prison; now police want him

Michigan State Police are searching for a felon they say failed to turn himself in to start a prison sentence.

James Dominic Gross, from the Lincoln area in northern Michigan, pleaded guilty in February to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, state police said in a statement Wednesday.

During a teleconference hearing this month, the 22-year-old was sentenced to 66 months in prison. He was ordered to turn himself in by the end of the day but never showed up and "continues to evade arrest," authorities said.

Gross now is wanted on new felony charges.

"Anyone who harbors or assists Gross in any way may be charged for aiding/harboring a known fugitive," state police said.

Tips can be submitted to the Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team by calling (989) 732-5141. Anonymous tips also can be sent to the Northeastern Michigan Crime Stoppers through (800) 422-5245.