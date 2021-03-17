State police vehicle struck by Tesla on autopilot in Eaton Co., officials say

A Tesla on autopilot stuck a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car early Wednesday, officials said in a tweet.

They said troopers from the state police's Lansing Post were investigating a crash between a deer and a vehicle on Interstate 96 near Waverly Road in Eaton County at about 1:15 a.m. when the Tesla struck their patrol car. The patrol car had its emergency lights activated.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Troopers cited the Tesla's driver, a 22-year-old Lansing man, with failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and driving with a suspended license, they said.

Wednesday's crash is the second involving a Tesla vehicle in Michigan over the last week.

A Tesla SUV crashed into a semi on March 11 on Detroit's southwest side. In that crash, the Tesla's driver was charged with reckless driving causing serious injury. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash.

Tesla vehicles have been under scrutiny after a series of crashes similar to the Detroit one. In two different Florida crashes, Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers, causing two deaths. In both crashes, in 2016 and 2019, the cars were being driven while using Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving software.

