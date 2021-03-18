MSP dispatch supervisor in U.P. charged with criminal sexual conduct

A Michigan State Police dispatch supervisor in the Upper Peninsula has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, officials announced Thursday.

Authorities started investigating Brian McEachern, who was assigned to the Negaunee Regional Communications Center, after receiving a complaint in December related to off-duty activity, said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, public information officer for the MSP Eighth District.

Detectives forwarded their findings to the Marquette County Prosecutor's Office, which charged McEachern with two counts of first-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Giannunzio said.

McEachern was arrested Wednesday and arraigned the next day at Marquette County’s 96th District Court. Bond was set at $50,000.

The 52-year-old had been on administrative leave since Jan. 6, Giannunzio said. He has worked with MSP since 1992 and once was named a Civilian of the Year, according to the state website.

McEachern is expected to remain on leave through the criminal proceedings, Giannunzio said. There is also a separate internal investigation at MSP.

State police are asking any other potential victims to call MSP Detective Sgt. Chris Bracket of the Iron Mountain post at (906) 774-2122.