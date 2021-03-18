Great subscriber content you may have missed

The Detroit News

Mortgage wars: Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage drew a line in the sand with independent mortgage brokers, saying it won't work with those who also work with crosstown rival Rocket Companies Inc. Here's the story ... and how it's working out.

Concerns about a COVID relapse: Loosening restrictions and a feeling that we're out of the woods are mixing with contagious COVID variants to increase Michigan's coronavirus rates and cause some health officials to worry about a perfect storm. Here's the story.

Reworking the workplace: Ford's decision to allow greater flexibility for some 30,000 workers could contribute to a post-COVID revolution in how and where we work. The story.

Up, Up and Away: 'The outdoors is never closed' is how one Upper Peninsula booster explained the unexpected tourism boom that Michigan's UP saw during 2020. The Pictured Rocks saw record visitors, for example. Read the article.

Doomed, dead or destined? The NCAA tournament begins today, and columnist Bob Wojnowski has questions ... and your answers right here.

Last of a vanishing breed: The Ada Covered Bridge is a Michigan Marvel. See an up-close video of this relic of Michigan's past in this week's #MichiganMarvels, right here.

Editorial disagreement: The Detroit News editorial board opines that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive policy approving confidentiality agreements undermines efforts for government transparency. Read our view. (On Thursday, we reported that she released outgoing health director Robert Gordon from his confidentiality deal in a free story, here.)

