Vaccine arriving soon at CVS stores in Michigan cities, including Detroit area

CVS pharmacies in Detroit, Fraser, Holt, Jackson and Lansing will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Sunday, the company said Thursday.

The doses will be shipped to the CVS locations from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and will be in addition to Michigan's regular allotment of doses. The shots may become available at CVS stores in more Michigan communities as the supply of vaccine increases, the company said in a press release.

The vaccinations will initially be available in at least eight CVS stores statewide, including five in the Metro Detroit area. CVS isn't announcing the addresses, because these could change depending on the supply of vaccine, a company spokesperson said.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health, said in a statement.

“Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

CVS will administer the vaccinations to residents who meet state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Appointments will become available to book on Friday as stores receive shipments of the vaccine. Patients must register in advance through CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app.

People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be accommodated.

The retail sites in Michigan are among more than 1,300 CVS Pharmacy locations across 35 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccine.

The vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, depending on its availability, according to the press release, with the capacity to provide shots to 20 to 25 million people per month.

