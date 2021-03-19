Michigan pushes income tax deadline to May 17

The state of Michigan has pushed back the deadline for the filing of individual income tax returns to May 17 in an effort to come in line with a delay by the Internal Revenue Service for federal income tax returns.

The IRS announced earlier this week that it would also push back its tax deadline from April 15 to May 17 because of the "unusual circumstances related to the pandemic."

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Friday statement.

Many residents are working to better understand "how the federal stimulus and the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their taxes," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks.

The Treasury Department's notice essentially waives fines and penalties for taxes filed after Apriil 15 and before May 17.

The Legislature plans to drop bills Tuesday that would officially extend the state deadline to align with the May 17 waiver of fees. It also plans to extend city income tax deadlines.

It's likely the bills will have a House hearing Wednesday and move through the lawmaking process "as quickly as possible," said Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall.

“We have been prepared with legislation to extend the April 15 filing deadline this year and we’re grateful that Treasury and the administration are working to waive penalties and interest in the meantime," said Hall, chairman for the House Tax Policy committee.

The legislation is especially important in places such as Detroit, where the city levies a 2.4% income tax on residents, said Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit.

“Hard-working Detroiters and their families have disproportionately struggled in countless ways during the pandemic, and this small but significant gesture would go a long way toward ensuring all parties are accounted for this tax season," Chang said.

