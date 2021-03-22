Man, 33, shot, killed at market in Flint

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a fish and chicken market in Flint on Sunday.

Around 9:12 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Waleed's Fish and Chicken Market on Pierson Road, according to Michigan State Police. Officers found 33-year-old Kenyon Powell with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot, police said.

Powell was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Police say they have no suspects in custody. Officials believe a rifle was the weapon used in the shooting.