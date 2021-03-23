Crashes close NB, SB US-23 between I-94, Washtenaw Road

Motorists are asked to avoid both directions of US-23 between Interstate 94 and Washtenaw Road because of a couple of crashes.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the road is closed due to a traffic incident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes of northbound US-23 are blocked after I-94 due to a crash.

It also said all lanes of southbound US-23 are blocked after Washtenaw Road due to a crash.

