Holland restaurant owner released from jail after closing restaurant, paying $15K fine

A Holland restaurant owner has been released from jail more than four days after she was arrested after she paid $15,000 in fines and closed her restaurant.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, 55, was released from jail at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to her lawyer Robert Baker.

Her restaurant, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria, was boarded up Friday but the state monitored it throughout the weekend to ensure compliance with a judge's order shuttering the restaurant. The order followed nearly four months of non-compliance with COVID-19 health regulations that triggered notices, citations and hearings between the restaurant and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes signed an order Tuesday releasing Pavlos-Hackney from jail after receiving notices of compliance from Baker and the state.

The restaurant's state license was revoked in February because the restaurant was not requiring masks, social distancing or capacity limits consistent with state epidemic orders. But Pavlos-Hackney continued to operate without a license.

Pavlos-Hackney intends to keep the restaurant closed during the upcoming court process, said Baker. He said he plans to meet with her later Tuesday to determine next steps.

"We're going to fight the underlying charges," said Baker, who was retained Friday hours after Pavlos-Hackney was arrested. "I don't know if it's too late, but we're going to attempt to do everything properly through the court system."

