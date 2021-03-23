Police issue endangered advisory for missing autistic Adrian woman, 30

Michigan State Police issued an "endangered missing" advisory for an Adrian woman who was last seen Sunday at a park in Tecumseh.

Jessica Marie Fox, 30, was reported missing by friends, officials said. She was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday either sitting on or near a picnic table at the Indian Crossing Trails Park off Burt Street. State police said Fox told a friend she was waiting for someone to pick her up.

Fox is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt. She may have been fishing near the river and lake.

Officials also said Fox has autism and can be easily manipulated.

Anyone with information about Fox and her whereabouts, should call 911 or the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

